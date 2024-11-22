Diplomats, experts urge stronger EU-China ties

Xinhua) 09:03, November 22, 2024

BRUSSELS, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Senior diplomats and experts on Thursday called for strengthening cooperation between the European Union (EU) and China amid growing geopolitical challenges.

At the EU-China Forum held in Brussels, nearly 500 participants discussed ways to boost EU-China ties ahead of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.

In his address, Cai Run, head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, said that pragmatic cooperation between the EU and China has thrived over the past 50 years.

"The EU and China are two major forces driving multipolarity, two significant markets supporting globalization, and two great civilizations advocating diversity," Cai said, highlighting that a well-developed EU-China relationship not only benefits the people of both sides but also contributes to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Cai called for the EU and China to position themselves as partners rather than rivals, to strengthen pragmatic cooperation instead of pursuing "decoupling," and to work together to bring greater stability and certainty to the world rather than adding complexity.

Jorge Toledo, EU ambassador to China, said via video link that over the past 50 years, the EU-China relationship has followed the unprecedented growth and development of China, noting that this partnership is among the EU's most vital external relationships.

Gerhard Stahl, former secretary-general of the European Committee of the Regions, underscored the importance of rebuilding trust between China and the EU, at the forum.

"Closer EU-China cooperation is needed to stop de-globalization and protectionism and to build an effective and fair multilateral trading system," Stahl said.

Regarding cooperation on climate change between the two major economies, Angeline Sanzay, policy advisor for EU-China climate diplomacy at London-based think tank Third Generation Environmentalism (E3G), emphasized the need for joint efforts to address this global challenge.

"The EU needs China for its green transition, and can also offer a significant market for the Chinese clean technology, so collaborative efforts are needed," she added.

The forum was jointly organized by the European think tank "Friends of Europe" and the Chinese Mission to the EU. Representatives from political, business, and academic circles in both Europe and China participated in the event, both online and offline.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)