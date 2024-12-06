China urges EU to avoid abusing trade remedy measures

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged the European Union (EU) to avoid the abuse of trade remedy measures to safeguard the overall economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

So far this year, the EU has launched 15 trade remedy investigations targeting China, about which China is highly concerned, He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday at a press conference when asked to comment on the EU's planned anti-dumping duties on titanium dioxide originating from China.

China hopes the EU side will conduct these investigations in strict accordance with the rules of the World Trade Organization, he said.

China always advocates resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, and does not want an escalation of trade frictions with the EU, he noted.

China will pay close attention to the follow-up moves of the EU and firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, He said.

