China says EU's investigations constitute trade, investment barriers
(Xinhua) 14:52, January 09, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the European Union's practices in its foreign subsidy investigations against Chinese enterprises have constituted trade and investment barriers.
