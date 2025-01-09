Languages

Archive

Home>>

China says EU's investigations constitute trade, investment barriers

(Xinhua) 14:52, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the European Union's practices in its foreign subsidy investigations against Chinese enterprises have constituted trade and investment barriers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories