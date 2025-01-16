China expects to achieve greater progress in bilateral ties with EU

Xinhua) 10:45, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to working with the European Union (EU) to achieve greater progress in bilateral ties, and make greater contributions to world peace, stability and prosperity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks when asked for details on the phone conversation between Chinese president and European Council president. He said the phone conversation was held on Tuesday at the EU's request.

Noting that with changes unseen in a century rapidly unfolding, and the world turning into a less stable and certain place, risks of division, fragmentation and disorder are looming large, Guo said China and Europe are two major forces in building a multipolar world, two big markets that support globalization, two great civilizations that advocate diversity, and China-EU relations have strategic significance and global influence.

Guo said the two leaders' phone conversation at the start of the year is the very first interaction between China's top leader and the new EU leadership, and this is an important round of strategic communication at a crucial time as the relationship goes into the next chapter.

"This phone conversation has charted the course forward and identified priorities for bilateral relations in the years to come," Guo said, adding that China looks forward to working with the EU to implement the important common understandings between the two leaders, enhance strategic mutual trust, uphold partnership, seek mutual benefits, expand opening up and cooperation, defend multilateralism, uphold mutual respect, seek common ground while shelving differences, step up communication and cooperation at various levels and in various fields, and properly handle frictions and differences.

