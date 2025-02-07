China appoints Lu Shaye as special representative for European affairs: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:43, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has appointed Lu Shaye, former Chinese ambassador to France, as Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a related query.

Lu will assist in the coordination and handling of European affairs, and conduct consultations and exchanges with European countries and EU institutions as needed, Guo said.

Noting that Lu has been serving as a senior diplomat and has experience of the European situation, Guo said that Lu is expected to perform his duties related to communicating and coordinating with the EU actively in accordance with China's instructions and needs while promoting dialogue and cooperation, making contributions to the steady and healthy development of China-EU relations.

