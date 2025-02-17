China open to good ties with Czech Republic provided core interests respected: FM

Xinhua) 10:11, February 17, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with the Czech Republic provided that the Czech side respects China's core interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The Czech Republic was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China and the two peoples have maintained good feelings toward each other. Bilateral relations, however, have experienced a downturn in recent years, a situation that China does not wish to see, said Wang.

China pursues an independent foreign policy of peace and is committed to developing relations with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. There are no fundamental conflicts in terms of national interests or geopolitical disputes between China and the Czech Republic. Improving and further developing China-Czech relations are in line with the shared aspirations of the two peoples and the fundamental interests of the two countries, he said.

Wang expressed the hope that the Czech side would engage in earnest self-reflection, develop the right perspective about China, and take concrete actions to rebuild trust with China.

The key is to respect China's core interests, particularly adherence to the one-China principle, and to safeguard the political foundation of China-Czech relations, so as to bring bilateral ties back to a healthy and stable track as soon as possible. Only on this basis would China be willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with the Czech side, said Wang.

Lipavsky noted that last year marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. He recalled that during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Czech Republic in 2016, the two sides established a strategic partnership, setting a clear direction for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Lipavsky acknowledged that, in the context of looming trade wars, maintaining dialogue and cooperation between the Czech Republic and China, as well as between the EU and China, is of great importance.

The Czech government pursues a one-China policy and does not support "Taiwan independence." The Czech Republic is willing to work with China to develop sound political relations and advance bilateral cooperation for better results, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-EU relations, the Ukraine crisis, among other issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)