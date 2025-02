We Are China

China firmly opposes Canada's sanctions against Chinese entities: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:03, February 25, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Canada's practice of sanctioning Chinese entities is unreasonable and very wrong, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

China firmly opposes it and has made solemn representations to the Canadian side, Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)