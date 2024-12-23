China issues decision on countermeasures on Canadian institutions, personnel

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a decision to take countermeasures against certain Canadian institutions and personnel.

The decision was issued on Dec. 21, 2024 as a decree of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China No. 15, effective as of the same date.

In accordance with Articles 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 15 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China has decided to take countermeasures against certain Canadian institutions and personnel, according to the decree.

The movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China, belonging to the "Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project" and "Canada-Tibet Committee" are to be frozen, and all organizations and individuals within China will be prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperation and other activities with them.

In addition, relevant personnel of the "Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project" and "Canada-Tibet Committee" will have their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China, frozen. All organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transaction, cooperation and other activities with them. They shall be denied visas or entry into China (including Hong Kong and Macao).

