China protests against Canada's false allegations about human rights: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:14, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has made serious protests and expressed strong condemnation to Canada over its sanctions against some Chinese personnel for alleged human rights violations, and called on Canada to correct its wrongdoing at once, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when answering relevant queries after a regular press briefing.

"China has made clear its just position on Canada's decision," Mao said, adding the whole thing is an ugly, hypocritical political stunt done by some Canadian political figures under the pretext of human rights to serve an unspeakable agenda and please the United States. "This is quite apparent to many in the world," she said.

Noting that Canada's false allegations about China's human rights and illicit sanctions against Chinese personnel are of an egregious nature and have serious consequences, Mao said China has made serious protests and expressed strong condemnation to the Canadian side and called on Canada to correct its wrongdoing at once.

China will take all measures necessary to firmly safeguard our nation's sovereignty, security and development interests, Mao said.

