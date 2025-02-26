China opposes EU listing Chinese firms, individuals in Russia sanctions package

Xinhua) 09:12, February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that the European Union (EU) decision to include several Chinese firms and individuals in its 16th package of sanctions against Russia would have a negative impact on bilateral trade ties.

The EU's move was contrary to the consensus reached between leaders of both sides, said a spokesperson with the ministry, who urged the EU to stop listing Chinese companies and individuals and cease smearing and shifting blame to China.

China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council, the spokesperson added.

China steadfastly believes that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, and always supports peace talks, the spokesperson stated, while also noting that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

