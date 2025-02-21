China hopes EU will take concrete action to meet halfway on anti-subsidy case: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:51, February 21, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the European Union (EU) will take concrete action to work with China and meet halfway on the anti-subsidy case against Chinese electric vehicles, He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Thursday.

He noted that the case has given rise to widespread concern from various sectors in both China and Europe. During a video call with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Friday, Ola Kallenius, president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association and chairman of Mercedes-Benz Group AG's board of management, reiterated that the European automotive industry supports and anticipates a swift resolution of differences through dialogue and consultation.

China has consistently done its utmost to advance dialogue and consultation, hoping that the European side will take heed of industry voices, the spokesperson said, responding to a related question.

The two sides should follow the principles of pragmatism and balance, consider each other's reasonable concerns, and work together to advance negotiations to achieve productive outcomes, He said.

China and the EU are important trade partners. Their bilateral economic and trade cooperation is complementary and mutually beneficial, and they have formed a strong symbiotic relationship, according to the spokesperson.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, He said that China is willing to work with the EU to expand cooperation on green industries, including the electric vehicle industry, and to address trade frictions through dialogue and consultation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)