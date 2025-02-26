Snow scenery of terraced fields in China's Gansu
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.