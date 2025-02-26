We Are China

Snow scenery of terraced fields in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:47, February 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows snow-covered terraced fields in Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

