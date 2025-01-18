Scenery of Danxia landform in Lanzhou, NW China

Xinhua) 10:25, January 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2025 shows tourists viewing the Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, from an observation deck at the Shuimo Danxia scenic area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2025 shows a view of the Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at the Shuimo Danxia scenic area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

