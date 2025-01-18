Scenery of Danxia landform in Lanzhou, NW China
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2025 shows tourists viewing the Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, from an observation deck at the Shuimo Danxia scenic area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2025 shows a view of the Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at the Shuimo Danxia scenic area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2025 shows a view of the Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at the Shuimo Danxia scenic area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2025 shows a view of the Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at the Shuimo Danxia scenic area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2025 shows a view of the Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, at the Shuimo Danxia scenic area in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snow scenery of Qilian Mountains in Gansu, NW China
- Farmers promote hometown in NW China's Gansu through short videos
- Snowy fog transforms NW China's Kumtag Desert
- Protection and restoration work carried out at Maiji Mountain Grottoes in NW China
- Online hub empowers people with disabilities in digital jobs
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.