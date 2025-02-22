China intensifies work as SCO rotating chair: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:48, February 22, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is stepping up work in its Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) rotating presidency role, and is committed to hosting a summit featuring friendship, solidarity and fruitful results, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

"China is working intensively to fulfill its duty as the SCO chair, ... and will work with all parties to lead the SCO into a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness," Guo said.

Since taking over the presidency of the SCO in July 2024, China has worked to promote deeper SCO cooperation in politics, security, trade, cultural and people-to-people exchange, and mechanism building, among other fields, he said.

According to the spokesperson, China has hosted the meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-terrorist Structure of the SCO, the meeting of the border defense leaders of the SCO, and the joint anti-terrorism drill to further promote security cooperation and mutual trust among member states.

Additionally, China has organized the SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest, the e-commerce live streaming event, and the SCO Countries Publishing Industry Conference to deepen and solidify practical cooperation. China has also hosted the SCO Think Tank forum, the Youth Campus, the SCO Kunming Marathon, and the SCO Women's Forum to strengthen understanding and friendship among people of various nations, Guo added.

With a focus on the SCO Year of Sustainable Development, China hosted training programs in such fields as green development, poverty reduction, environmental information sharing, and green low-carbon technology, Guo said.

In the next phase, besides ministerial meetings in various fields, China will host a variety of events, including the SCO political parties forum, roundtable dialogue on global governance, the Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the SCO Film Festival, Television Festival, and Art Festival, he said.

The SCO Summit will be the culmination of the events this year, as leaders of SCO member states will gather in China again to discuss future development and cooperation, Guo said.

