SCO turns new page on int'l relations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:51, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) transcends the outdated idea of the clash of civilizations, Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset as well as the old paradigm of forming exclusive circles, and turns an entirely new page on international relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

It is reported that Secretary-General of the SCO Nurlan Yermekbayev said in an interview that it is wrong to compare NATO and the SCO. The SCO emphasizes the non-aligned and de-ideologized nature and is for peace and cooperation.

Guo said that the SCO has attracted an increasing number of partners and boasted higher-quality development since its founding 24 years ago, and now has become a regional organization that covers the largest area and population.

"The code of success for the SCO, which grows with strong vitality and strong impetus for cooperation, is that it puts forward and practices the Shanghai Spirit, a creative vision that champions mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development," Guo said.

As the rotating chair of the SCO, China will act on the slogan of "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move," bring member states together for deeper cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and jointly build an even closer SCO community with a shared future, Guo said.

