SCO defense officials convene in Beijing to enhance cooperation

Xinhua) 13:28, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Ministry of National Defense hosted the 22nd Expert Working Group Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers' Meeting on Thursday in Beijing.

More than 30 representatives from SCO member states and the SCO Secretariat attended the conference, the ministry's spokesperson Wu Qian announced during a press conference on Friday.

The participants engaged in in-depth discussions on strengthening substantive cooperation in defense and security, as well as on improving cooperation mechanisms, Wu noted.

China has taken the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-2025, and will host the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO next year.

