China committed to hosting friendly, united, fruitful SCO summit: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:42, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will host more than 100 meetings and events in politics, security, economy and culture, among others, and will strive to host a friendly, united and fruitful SCO summit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing, noting that the SCO has become a regional international organization with the widest coverage and the largest population in the world. It has set an example for building a new type of international relations.

China, as a founding member of the SCO, has always taken the SCO as a diplomatic priority, Mao said, adding that China will build consensus and draw a blueprint for development with all parties during its presidency of the SCO.

China is ready to work with other SCO countries to move the organization into a new stage of high-quality development that is more united, collaborative, dynamic and productive, and will contribute the SCO's strength to global governance and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)