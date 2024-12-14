China's top diplomat meets SCO secretary-general, secretary-general-designate

Xinhua) 09:49, December 14, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming and Nurlan Yermekbayev, who has been appointed as the next SCO secretary-general, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming and Nurlan Yermekbayev, who has been appointed as the next SCO secretary-general, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, commended Zhang for his outstanding achievements in the development and growth of the SCO, congratulated Yermekbayev on his upcoming office, and said that China will continue providing support and convenience for the secretary-general in performing the duties and the work of the Secretariat.

Wang said that over the past three years, under the leadership of the heads of member states and the joint efforts of member states, the SCO has forged ahead with determination to upgrade cooperation and grow from strength to strength.

Noting that China now holds the rotating presidency of the SCO and is making every effort to advance its work, Wang said that the country has full confidence in the bright future of the SCO and is ready to work with other member states to build it into a force stabilizing international order, a reliable source of prosperity and rejuvenation for member states, and a happy home for people in the region.

The Secretariat has accomplished much over the last three years, with the trust and care of member states and the support and assistance of China, and guided by the Shanghai spirit. It has promoted practical cooperation in various fields, endeavored to enhance the international influence of the organization and the sense of gain felt by people in all countries, and become a clear promoter of the construction of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for all, Zhang said.

Yermekbayev spoke highly of China's leading role in the development of the SCO, saying that after taking office as Secretary-General, he will continue to fully support the work of the Chinese presidency and work collaboratively to prepare for the SCO summit next year.

