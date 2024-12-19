3rd SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest kicks off in Qingdao, China's Shandong
Participants compete in the third SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. The contest kicked off on Wednesday in Qingdao, attracting skilled workers competing in three programs. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Mohammadjavad Haghi from Iran competes in the third SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. The contest kicked off on Wednesday in Qingdao, attracting skilled workers competing in three programs. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Rustam Sharipov (R) from Uzbekistan competes in the third SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. The contest kicked off on Wednesday in Qingdao, attracting skilled workers competing in three programs. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A competitor from Armenia competes in the third SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. The contest kicked off on Wednesday in Qingdao, attracting skilled workers competing in three programs. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Wang Jingjing (R, front) from China and Mostafa Hosni Mostafa Metwaly from Egypt exchange views after competition in the third SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. The contest kicked off on Wednesday in Qingdao, attracting skilled workers competing in three programs. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
He Shouzhen (R, front) from China competes in the third SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. The contest kicked off on Wednesday in Qingdao, attracting skilled workers competing in three programs. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
