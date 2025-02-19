Win-win cooperation key word in China-Latin America relations: spokesperson

February 19, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China-Latin America cooperation has won wide support from the Latin American people and win-win cooperation is the key word in China-Latin America relations, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to certain foreign media reports that the "competition between China and the United States in Latin America is intensifying."

Guo said China has never engaged in so-called geopolitical competition or spheres of influence when conducting economic, trade and investment cooperation in Latin America.

China-Latin America cooperation has always been based on extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. It respects the will, meets the needs and promotes the development of the Latin American side, said the spokesperson.

As independent sovereign countries, Latin American countries have the right to independently choose their development paths and cooperation partners, he said, calling on all parties to fully respect and treat Latin American countries equally and make tangible contributions to their development.

