Latin America, Caribbean countries to unlock more opportunities in China market: Foreign Ministry

Global Times) 09:08, November 07, 2024

Latin American and Caribbean countries are poised to unlock greater opportunities in China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in response to a media question on their participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai.

"Every year, Latin American and Caribbean companies bring their unique products across the ocean to participate in the CIIE, not only as participants and witnesses but also as beneficiaries," said Mao.

Mao said that through platforms including the CIIE, products such as Honduran shrimp, Nicaraguan honey, and seafood have gained more direct access to the Chinese market.

The Chilean Fruit Exporters Association has reached agreements with several Chinese e-commerce platforms, and the launch of the "Xiamen-São Paulo" air cargo route is facilitating the entry of more Latin American products into Chinese consumers' shopping carts, according to Mao.

Mao pointed out the Chinese market has been kept open and shared with the world. "With the high-quality joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative between China and Latin America, 'cross-hemisphere' exchanges between China and Latin America will become more convenient, and Latin American and Caribbean countries will discover more opportunities and achieve greater development in the Chinese market," Mao said.

The 7th CIIE opened in Shanghai on Tuesday. Chile's high-altitude cherries from the Andes made their global debut at the trade fair. In addition, many Latin American star products, including Peruvian desert blueberries, have become top sellers in Chinese supermarkets.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) released a report on October 23, highlighting that China will be the fastest-growing export market for the region this year. ECLAC data shows that from 2000 to 2022, trade between China and Latin America grew 35-fold, while the region's trade with the rest of the world increased just fourfold.

