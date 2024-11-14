Export-oriented enterprise in Chongqing sees increasing sales volume in Latin American market

Xinhua) 20:37, November 14, 2024

Staff members work on an assembly line at Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 13, 2024. Shineray is an export-oriented enterprise based in Chongqing, with its products mainly targeting Latin American market.

Since the beginning of this year, the company's sales volume in Brazil has increased by more than 140 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its sales volume in other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Ecuador, has also increased significantly. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members work on an assembly line at Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 13, 2024.

A staff member transfers motorcycles to be exported to Latin America at Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 13, 2024.

A staff member checks the information of motorcycles to be exported to Latin America at Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 13, 2024.

Staff members work on an assembly line at Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 13, 2024.

Staff members check motorcycles to be exported to Latin America at Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle Co., Ltd. in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 13, 2024.

