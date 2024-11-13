LAC journalists in Jiangsu: A discovery journey of technology and culture

People's Daily Online) 10:11, November 13, 2024

The Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program, organized by People's Daily Online, was successfully held in east China's Jiangsu Province in October 2024.

Aimed at enhancing exchanges and mutual understanding among young people from China and Latin American and the Caribbean (LAC) countries while telling well Jiangsu's stories of modernization, the program featured visits to three cities in the province by a delegation of 31 journalists from 26 countries in the LAC region from Oct. 17 to 22.

They witnessed the vivid practice of Chinese modernization in Jiangsu, while experiencing firsthand the deepening practical cooperation between the province and LAC countries.

During their stay in Xuzhou city, journalists visited Xuzhou-based China University of Mining and Technology, learning about its outstanding achievements in mining engineering and safety science, as well as its significant contributions to cultivating talents for countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

At the Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), journalists were deeply impressed by its modernized production processes and advanced equipment manufacturing capabilities.

In 2023, Xuzhou's total import and export volume with the LAC region exceeded 14.5 billion yuan ($2.02 billion). In the first quarter of 2024, the figure surpassed 4.6 billion yuan. Jiangsu enterprises, represented by XCMG, have invested and established businesses in Latin America.

In Huai'an city, the media delegation visited leading enterprises, understanding their innovative achievements in pursuing high-quality development and strategic position in global supply chains. In addition, journalists made a tour to the Xiyou World of Adventure theme park themed on the ancient Chinese tale "Journey to the West," which offered them a close-up look at the legendary adventure of a monk and his three disciples, with Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King, as a main focus. They also visited Zhou Enlai's former residence and the Zhou Enlai Memorial Hall, learning about his legacy. Zhou was the first premier and foreign minister of the People's Republic of China.

From January to August 2024, Huai'an's trade with Latin America reached 3.16 billion yuan.

The media delegation's final stop on the tour was to Lianyungang, which exposed them to the city's distinctive natural and cultural landscapes, including the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, a national 4A-level tourist attraction.

They gained in-depth understanding of Lianyungang Port's modern facilities and technologies, getting a firsthand look at the port's crucial role in the BRI. They also experienced Lianyungang's crystal culture and were impressed to see that many raw crystals in the city are sourced from Latin America.

The event provided journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean with an opportunity to deeply understand Chinese modernization and further promoted cultural exchange and mutual learning between Jiangsu and LAC countries. Through on-the-ground visits and firsthand experiences, the media delegation gained a deeper understanding and appreciation of Jiangsu's economic and social achievements and the promising prospects for cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Moving forward, Jiangsu will continue to uphold the principles of openness, inclusivity, and win-win cooperation. The province will continue working with LAC countries to advance the BRI, making greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)