In pics: Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro

Xinhua) 14:43, February 12, 2025

An artist from China Railway Art Troupe performs a highlight of a Peking Opera play during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

A folk artist from China Railway Art Troupe performs an allegro number during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

Actors from China Railway Art Troupe perform a dance during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

Actors from China Railway Art Troupe perform a dance during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

An acrobat from China Railway Art Troupe performs during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

An actress from China Railway Art Troupe sings during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

An acrobat from China Railway Art Troupe performs during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

An artist from China Railway Art Troupe performs a highlight of a Peking Opera play during a Chinese New Year celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

