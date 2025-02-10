We Are China

Chinese New Year celebration held in Toronto

Xinhua) 11:02, February 10, 2025

People watch a lion dance performance during a Chinese New Year celebration in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(250210) -- SOFIA, Feb. 10, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A girl writes Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortune, during a Chinese New Year celebration in Sofia, Bulgaria, Feb. 8, 2025. TO GO WITH "Chinese Spring Festival celebrated with cultural events in Sofia, Bulgaria" (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

