Home>>
Chinese New Year celebration held in Toronto
(Xinhua) 11:02, February 10, 2025
People watch a lion dance performance during a Chinese New Year celebration in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(250210) -- SOFIA, Feb. 10, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A girl writes Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortune, during a Chinese New Year celebration in Sofia, Bulgaria, Feb. 8, 2025. TO GO WITH "Chinese Spring Festival celebrated with cultural events in Sofia, Bulgaria" (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)
People watch a lion dance performance during a Chinese New Year celebration in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Concert in celebration of Chinese New Year staged by San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall, U.S.
- Feature: Springing into Auckland -- a heartwarming "Happy Chinese New Year" Carnival unfolds
- Christchurch stages largest Chinese New Year celebration in South Island
- Chinese New Year's Eve feast for pet sells well during Spring Festival
- Three generations born in the Year of the Snake celebrate the Spring Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.