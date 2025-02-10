Concert in celebration of Chinese New Year staged by San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall, U.S.

Xinhua) 09:46, February 10, 2025

Pipa virtuoso Wu Man (C) performs during a concert in celebration of the Chinese New Year at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A concert in celebration of the Chinese New Year is staged by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A girl tries Chinese calligraphy at Davies Symphony Hall, where a concert is held in celebration of the Chinese New Year, in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

