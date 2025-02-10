Concert in celebration of Chinese New Year staged by San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall, U.S.
Pipa virtuoso Wu Man (C) performs during a concert in celebration of the Chinese New Year at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
A concert in celebration of the Chinese New Year is staged by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
A concert in celebration of the Chinese New Year is staged by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
A girl tries Chinese calligraphy at Davies Symphony Hall, where a concert is held in celebration of the Chinese New Year, in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Springing into Auckland -- a heartwarming "Happy Chinese New Year" Carnival unfolds
- Christchurch stages largest Chinese New Year celebration in South Island
- Chinese New Year's Eve feast for pet sells well during Spring Festival
- Three generations born in the Year of the Snake celebrate the Spring Festival
- Concert held to celebrate Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.