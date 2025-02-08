Home>>
Concert held to celebrate Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia
(Xinhua) 09:00, February 08, 2025
Artists perform at a concert in celebration of the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
