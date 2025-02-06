Home>>
Antarctic Odyssey | Festive Vibes on Xuelong
(People's Daily App) 13:59, February 06, 2025
For China's 41st Antarctic expedition team, going home to celebrate the Chinese New Year is not in the cards. Even so, the festive spirit aboard the Xuelong remains undiminished.
(Produced by Xie Runjia, Chen Lidan, Liu Shiyao and Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
