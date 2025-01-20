Home>>
Antarctic Odyssey | A Shared Future
(People's Daily App) 16:57, January 20, 2025
2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great Wall Station. Over the past four decades, Chinese researchers have utilized the station to conduct scientific studies that focus on the ecological environment of the Fildes Peninsula and its surroundings. Here, People's Daily reporter Xie Runjia has witnessed the best practices of the "community with a shared future for mankind."
(Produced by Xie Runjia)
