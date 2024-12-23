Antarctic Odyssey | Inland Team Sets Out!

China's 41st Antarctic inland expedition team set off on December 16. Over the next two months, 25 team members will head to Taishan Station, Kunlun Station, and the Grove Mountains to conduct scientific research and maintain station facilities. Like the inland stations, the inland departure base is situated on the Antarctic ice sheet. Life here reflects the hardships of inland expeditions.

