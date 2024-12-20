Braving Antarctica 14 times: how Chinese construction contributes to global polar expedition

Aerial photo shows a view of China's Qinling Station in Antarctica. (Photo/Zhu He)

This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's polar expedition. On Nov. 1, China's 41st Antarctic expedition team set sail, starting a mission expected to last nearly seven months. I also embarked on my 14th journey to Antarctica, leading the Antarctic project builders from China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) back to the Inexpressible Island in the Ross Sea.

Our mission is to complete the interior decorating, mechanical and electrical installations, and other tasks at China's Qinling Station, allowing the Chinese Antarctic expedition team to move into this new research station as soon as possible.

What is it like to journey to Antarctica 14 times?

During more than 2,000 days and nights I spent in building the Chinese research station in Antarctic, I experienced bone-chilling coldness while also nurturing a fervent passion for contribution. Throughout this period, the Chinese engineers and scientific teams have worked closely together, achieving a number of milestones in polar expeditions that weave an inspiring Chinese story.

This story demonstrates our unyielding perseverance in the battle against the fierce natural environment.

The Qinling Station is located on the Inexpressible Island of Antarctica, which is of high scientific research value but exposes harsh construction conditions. In winter, the temperature can plummet to minus 40 degrees Celsius, accompanied by prevailing off-shore winds that are exceptionally strong, dry, and frigid. The automated meteorological stations set up by the expedition team were frequently toppled by violent gales.

In January this year, when the curtain wall panels were being installed at the station, gusts of wind hitting 120 kilometers per hour whipped up snow and created a blinding whiteout that cut visibility to less than five meters. We could only hold onto a rope and feel our way forward.

The main steel structure of China's Qinling Station in Antarctica is constructed. (Photo provided by China Railway Construction Engineering Group)

Facing such adversities, we have continuously strengthened our resolve and built the Qinling Station into the one with the largest construction team, the most materials unloaded, the largest single building, and the shortest construction time among all Chinese scientific research stations in Antarctica.

This story highlights our pioneering spirit of innovation.

Innovation in equipment - Back in the 1980s, the construction of the Great Wall Station and Zhongshan Station used very little machinery but largely relied on manual labor. Today, at the construction site of the Qinling Station, we deployed 34 sets of machinery, including aerial work platforms and loaders, which significantly enhanced construction efficiency.

Innovation in technology - We adopted the Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology, which enabled a modular, prefabricated approach to construction, akin to assembling "building blocks." It allowed us to complete the largest single building in just less than 60 days.

Innovation in materials - New materials such as weathering steel have been applied to make steel tougher in ultra-low temperatures and allow it to withstand the highly corrosive coastal environment.

The extensive use of advanced equipment, innovative technologies, and specialized materials has provided strong support for our construction, allowing us to constantly set new records. By leveraging scientific methods and technological advancements, we have been making new milestones in this icy frontier.

This story reflects China's commitment to green and low-carbon development.

Strict ecological and environmental standards pose an additional challenge for our Antarctic construction efforts. We employed modular construction methods to minimize the generation of construction waste. We also introduced innovative waste treatment technologies and utilized materials free of formaldehyde and fluorine, fulfilling our commitment to leave minimum environmental impact on Antarctica.

Photo shows the modules of the main building of China's Qinling Station in Antarctica being hoisted. (Photo provided by China Railway Construction Engineering Group)

The Qinling Station utilizes passive ultra-low energy building technology, with over 60 percent of its energy derived from renewable sources like solar and wind power. This has effectively reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions. These measures reflect our commitment to upholding the green and low-carbon principle in every aspect of our construction.

Each arrival marks the beginning of a new journey. Braving snow and wind, polar expeditions are bound to witness more Chinese construction, Chinese people, and Chinese marvels.

(Luo Huangxun is the deputy production manager of the Antarctic project undertaken by China Railway Construction Engineering Group. The article is compiled by People's Daily reporter Sheng Yulei based on an interview with Luo.)

