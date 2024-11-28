Home>>
Antarctic Odyssey | Sailing Through Roaring Forties
(People's Daily App) 10:30, November 28, 2024
After nearly a month of voyaging, Xuelong crossed the 60th parallel south and successfully sailed through the Roaring Forties on November 23. How did Xuelong achieve it? What are some practical ways to treat seasickness during this journey?
(Produced by Xie Runjia, Liu Shiyao, Wang Xiangyu and Lin Rui. Interns Cheng Huang and Bai Rui also contributed to the video.)
