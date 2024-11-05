Antarctic Odyssey | Outrunning Typhoons

(People's Daily App) 15:21, November 05, 2024

China’s 41st Antarctic expedition team set sail from Guangzhou on November 1, 2024. On its way to the South China city just days earlier, the icebreaker Xuelong was impacted by approaching Typhoon Kong-rey. However, with guidance from the meteorological support team and the skilled command of its experienced captain, Xuelong successfully navigated past the typhoon.

