China's icebreaker Xuelong arrives in Qingdao after Antarctic expedition

Xinhua) 08:11, April 11, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

QINGDAO, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's research icebreaker Xuelong on Wednesday arrived at a port in Qingdao after completing its latest Antarctic expedition and it will host a three-day open house to the public.

China's 40th Antarctic expedition team set off from Shanghai on Nov. 1, 2023 and successfully completed various expedition tasks that lasted 161 days with a total of more than 81,000 nautical miles.

Students and members of the expedition team pose for a group photo in front of the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Members of the expedition team wave flags on the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

