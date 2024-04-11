China's icebreaker Xuelong arrives in Qingdao after Antarctic expedition
An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
QINGDAO, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's research icebreaker Xuelong on Wednesday arrived at a port in Qingdao after completing its latest Antarctic expedition and it will host a three-day open house to the public.
China's 40th Antarctic expedition team set off from Shanghai on Nov. 1, 2023 and successfully completed various expedition tasks that lasted 161 days with a total of more than 81,000 nautical miles.
Students and members of the expedition team pose for a group photo in front of the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People visit the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Students and members of the expedition team pose for a group photo in front of the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People visit the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Members of the expedition team wave flags on the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows the icebreaker Xuelong at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.