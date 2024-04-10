Home>>
Xuelong icebreaker completes China's 40th Antarctic expedition
By Liu Shiyao, Gong Han, Hu Runxin, Li Qinfang (People's Daily App) 16:29, April 10, 2024
China's icebreaker Xuelong completes a five-month journey, arriving in Qingdao, Shandong Province, early Wednesday morning, marking the conclusion of the country's 40th Antarctic expedition.
