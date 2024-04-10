We Are China

Xuelong icebreaker completes China's 40th Antarctic expedition

By Liu Shiyao, Gong Han, Hu Runxin, Li Qinfang (People's Daily App) 16:29, April 10, 2024

China's icebreaker Xuelong completes a five-month journey, arriving in Qingdao, Shandong Province, early Wednesday morning, marking the conclusion of the country's 40th Antarctic expedition.

(Video produced by Liu Shiyao, Gong Han, Hu Runxin and Li Qinfang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)