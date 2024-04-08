China's first homegrown polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 arrives in Hong Kong
China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, enters the Ocean Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, south China, April 8, 2024. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, arrived in Hong Kong for the very first time on Monday for a five-day visit. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
Photos
