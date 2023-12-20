Unloading China's research icebreaker Xuelong

(People's Daily App) 16:25, December 20, 2023

China's 40th Antarctic expedition team, aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong, has completed cargo unloading at the Zhongshan Station in Antarctica on Saturday, Beijing time. Here is a quick replay of their efforts during a polar day. Xuelong is heading to the Great Wall Station to continue unloading and scientific research tasks.

