Unloading China's research icebreaker Xuelong
(People's Daily App) 16:25, December 20, 2023
China's 40th Antarctic expedition team, aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong, has completed cargo unloading at the Zhongshan Station in Antarctica on Saturday, Beijing time. Here is a quick replay of their efforts during a polar day. Xuelong is heading to the Great Wall Station to continue unloading and scientific research tasks.
