China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 ploughs through belt of prevailing westerlies

Xinhua) 08:43, November 27, 2023

Wang Fa, a machinist, checks and tightens constraining gears aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2, on Nov. 26, 2023. Currently on an Antarctic expedition, the icebreaker, otherwise known as Snow Dragon 2, is ploughing through the belt of prevailing westerlies, nicknamed the "rolling forties," with its companion cargo vessel Tian Hui. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)

Li Jingshi, a meteorological expert, illustrates weather conditions under westerlies aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2, on Nov. 23, 2023. Currently on an Antarctic expedition, the icebreaker, otherwise known as Snow Dragon 2, is ploughing through the belt of prevailing westerlies, nicknamed the "rolling forties," with its companion cargo vessel Tian Hui. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)

China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 and cargo vessel Tian Hui sail in the belt of prevailing westerlies on Nov. 25, 2023. Currently on an Antarctic expedition, the icebreaker, otherwise known as Snow Dragon 2, is ploughing through the belt of prevailing westerlies, nicknamed the "rolling forties," with its companion cargo vessel Tian Hui. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)

Chief Machinist Tang Jianguo checks equipment aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2, on Nov. 26, 2023. Currently on an Antarctic expedition, the icebreaker, otherwise known as Snow Dragon 2, is ploughing through the belt of prevailing westerlies, nicknamed the "rolling forties," with its companion cargo vessel Tian Hui. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)

This aerial photo shows China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 (front) and cargo vessel Tian Hui sailing in the belt of prevailing westerlies on Nov. 25, 2023. Currently on an Antarctic expedition, the icebreaker, otherwise known as Snow Dragon 2, is ploughing through the belt of prevailing westerlies, nicknamed the "rolling forties," with its companion cargo vessel Tian Hui. (Photo by Chen Dongbin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)