Home>>
China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition begins
(Xinhua) 13:06, November 01, 2023
SHANGHAI, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team set sail on Wednesday morning, starting a mission expected to last over five months.
This is the first time China's Antarctic scientific research mission will be carried out by three ships.
Research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, set off from Shanghai, while cargo vessel Tian Hui departed from Zhangjiagang in east China's Jiangsu Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China concludes 39th Antarctic expedition as ships return
- Chinese expedition team kicks off research at Arctic Yellow River Station
- Chinese scientists embark on 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition
- Chinese expedition team reaches Mt. Cho Oyu summit for scientific research
- Main tasks of 1st phase of China's 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition completed
- InPics: Chinese expedition team reaches Mt. Cho Oyu summit for scientific research
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.