InPics: Chinese expedition team reaches Mt. Cho Oyu summit for scientific research

October 03, 2023

Members of a Chinese expedition team head for the summit of Mount Cho Oyu on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua)

LHASA, Oct. 1, (Xinhua) -- A Chinese expedition team comprising 18 members reached the summit of Mount Cho Oyu, also known as Mt. Qowowuyag, at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday to carry out scientific research on the world's sixth-highest peak.

This is the first time Chinese scientists have scaled a peak exceeding 8,000 meters in altitude apart from Mt. Qomolangma, the world's highest summit.

Located on the China-Nepal border, Mt. Cho Oyu is the sixth-highest mountain in the world with an altitude of 8,201 meters.

Members of a Chinese expedition team set up an automatic weather station on Mount Cho Oyu, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua)

Members of a Chinese expedition team measure the thickness of snow and ice on the summit of Mount Cho Oyu, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua)

A member of a Chinese expedition team heads for the summit of Mount Cho Oyu on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua)

Members of a Chinese expedition team head for the summit of Mount Cho Oyu on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua)

Members of a Chinese expedition team measure the thickness of snow and ice on the summit of Mount Cho Oyu, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua)

Members of a Chinese expedition team set up an automatic weather station on Mount Cho Oyu, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua)

An Baosheng, on-site commander of the Mount Cho Oyu expedition, declares success of the scientific research at a base camp at the altitude of 4,950 meters on Mount Cho Oyu, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

