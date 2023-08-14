Main tasks of 1st phase of China's 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition completed
A member of China's 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition team conducts research aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Hongyi)
With the completion of a seawater sample collection operation, the main tasks of the first phase of China's 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition have all been completed.
The expedition, organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources, is intended to conduct investigations into the geology and geophysics of the mid-ocean ridge, as well as atmospheric, sea ice, marine and subsurface environmental surveys, and surveys of biomes and pollutants.
Members of China's 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition team collect samples retrieved after a trawl operation aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Hongyi)
A member of China's 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition team shows a starfish retrieved after a trawl operation aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Hongyi)
Members of China's 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition team conduct a sampling operation aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, Aug. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Hongyi)
Photos
