China completes 12th Arctic scientific expedition

Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, China's first domestically built polar icebreaker, moors at a port in Shanghai on July 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China completed the country's 12th Arctic scientific expedition on Tuesday after the expedition team boarding polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 arrived at the port in Shanghai.

During the expedition that lasted 79 days and covered a voyage of 14,000 nautical miles, the team completed comprehensive observations of the atmosphere, ocean and ecology in the Chukchi Sea, focusing on addressing climate change and protecting the ecological environment of the Arctic.

Geographically, China is a "Near-Arctic State," one of the continental states that are closest to the Arctic Circle. The natural conditions of the Arctic and their changes have a direct impact on China's climate system and ecological environment, and, in turn, on its economic interests in agriculture, forestry, fishery, marine industry and other sectors.

Since 1999, China has completed 12 scientific expeditions in the Arctic, with its research vessels Xuelong and Xuelong 2 as the platform.

