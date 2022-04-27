China concludes 38th Antarctic expedition
China's research icebreaker Xuelong arrives in east China's Shanghai, on April 26, 2022. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, returned to Shanghai on Tuesday, marking the end of the country's 38th Antarctic expedition. Two icebreakers participated in the 174-day Antarctic expedition, with the Xuelong 2 arriving in Shanghai six days ago. (Polar Research Institute of China/Handout via Xinhua)
SHANGHAI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, returned to Shanghai on Tuesday, marking the end of the country's 38th Antarctic expedition.
Two icebreakers participated in the 174-day Antarctic expedition, with the Xuelong 2 arriving in Shanghai six days ago.
This is the second time that China has sent two icebreakers to the Antarctic since the 36th polar expedition.
The scientific venture involved a range of tasks, including the replenishment of materials and staff rotation at China's Zhongshan Station and Great Wall Station in the region, as well as marine observations and oceanic ecosystem investigations.
The two vessels carried a total of 255 researchers taking part in the expedition.
China's research icebreaker Xuelong is moored at a port in east China's Shanghai, on April 26, 2022. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, returned to Shanghai on Tuesday, marking the end of the country's 38th Antarctic expedition. Two icebreakers participated in the 174-day Antarctic expedition, with the Xuelong 2 arriving in Shanghai six days ago. (Polar Research Institute of China/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- China completes 12th Arctic scientific expedition
- China's scientific research ship Tansuo-2 returns after ocean expedition
- China's polar icebreaker prepares for 37th Antarctic expedition
- 'Man vs. Wild' fan trapped in desert during expedition
- Scientists conduct scientific expedition to Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.