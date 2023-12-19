Home>>
Penguins spotted near China's research base in Antarctica
(People's Daily App) 16:04, December 19, 2023
A group of penguins were spotted near China's research base Zhongshan Station in Antarctica on Friday. In this video filmed by a People's Daily reporter, these stocky creatures appeared carefree as they were playing on the land covered with ice and snow.
(Produced by Hu Runxin and Liu Shiyao)
