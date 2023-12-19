Penguins spotted near China's research base in Antarctica

(People's Daily App) 16:04, December 19, 2023

A group of penguins were spotted near China's research base Zhongshan Station in Antarctica on Friday. In this video filmed by a People's Daily reporter, these stocky creatures appeared carefree as they were playing on the land covered with ice and snow.

(Produced by Hu Runxin and Liu Shiyao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)