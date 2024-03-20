Polar Research and Climate Change exhibition held in Hong Kong

March 20, 2024

Polar biological specimens are displayed at the Polar Research and Climate Change exhibition at Hong Kong Science Museum in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. Available to the public from March 18 till June 26, the exhibition will expose audiences to the scientific expeditions and research accomplishments of China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

People visit the Polar Research and Climate Change exhibition at Hong Kong Science Museum in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. Available to the public from March 18 till June 26, the exhibition will expose audiences to the scientific expeditions and research accomplishments of China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Visitors view a model of China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 at the Polar Research and Climate Change exhibition at Hong Kong Science Museum in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. Available to the public from March 18 till June 26, the exhibition will expose audiences to the scientific expeditions and research accomplishments of China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A visitor views a model of China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 at the Polar Research and Climate Change exhibition at Hong Kong Science Museum in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024. Available to the public from March 18 till June 26, the exhibition will expose audiences to the scientific expeditions and research accomplishments of China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

