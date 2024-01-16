China appoints new special envoy for climate change

Xinhua) 11:02, January 16, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- As was decided by the Chinese government, former Vice Foreign Minister and former Under-Secretary-General of the UN Liu Zhenmin succeeded Xie Zhenhua as China's special envoy for climate change, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to a media query.

Mao said that Mr. Xie Zhenhua, while serving as the special envoy, made important contribution to China-U.S. cooperation on climate change and global green and low-carbon development, and has won wide recognition from the international community.

Special envoy Liu Zhenmin is a senior diplomat, Mao said, adding that Liu took part in multilateral negotiations on climate change as the head and major member of the Chinese delegation multiple times and, while serving as Under-Secretary-General for the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, presided over the work in areas of climate change and sustainable development.

"We believe that in his new post, special envoy Liu Zhenmin will continue stepping up dialogue and cooperation with all parties and contributing to the global transition to green and low-carbon development and the building of a community of life for humanity and nature," said Mao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)