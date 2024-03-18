China's first homegrown polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 to visit HKSAR in April

Xinhua) 10:33, March 18, 2024

HONG KONG, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is expected to be greeted by fans in the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) next month, according to the event organizer on Saturday.

The vessel will arrive in Hong Kong for the very first time on April 8 for a five-day visit, accompanied by many top-tier scientists, including the team leader of the country's 40th Antarctic expedition, said Ho Kin-chung, chairman of the event's executive committee.

The icebreaker will be open for public visits free of charge between April 9 and 12, he said, adding that a series of events will be held.

Xuelong 2 is able to conduct scientific research in areas with high ice density and collect data on hydrology, chemistry as well as ecology. It made its maiden voyage to the Antarctic in 2019 on the country's 36th Antarctic expedition.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)