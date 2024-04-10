Citizens visit polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Hong Kong
Citizens are seen on the deck of the polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Hong Kong, south China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Jingyi)
China's first domestically made icebreaker Xuelong 2 on Monday arrived in the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for a five-day visit.
Xuelong 2, which came to Hong Kong for the very first time, entered the Ocean Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday morning after completing their latest Antarctic expedition.
Citizens watch a documentary as they visit the polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Hong Kong, south China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Tan Jiaming)
A teacher and students pose on the deck of the polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Hong Kong, south China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Tan Jiaming)
Citizens pose on the polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Hong Kong, south China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Tan Jiaming)
Photos
