China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 opens for public visit in Hong Kong
People visit China's homegrown icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, at the Ocean Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, April 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Xuelong 2 arrived in Hong Kong for a five-day visit on Monday.
A crew member introduces a shipborne helicopter to visitors on Xuelong 2 at the Ocean Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, April 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Photos
