Xuelong returns to Qingdao after 40th Antarctic expedition
Polar icebreaker Xuelong (Snow Dragon) docks at the Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center in east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024, marking the conclusion of the 40th Antarctic expedition. (Photo: China News Service/Ruan Yilin)
A welcoming ceremony and a three-day open activities will be held.
Photos
